Local

January 6, 2017 6:42 AM

Tracking artic air and more flakes

While arctic air dominates the pattern this weekend, we have a couple of sneaky snow systems to watch, said WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.

While arctic air dominates the pattern this weekend, we have a couple of sneaky snow systems to watch, said WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey.

On Bailey's weather blog, get the complete forecast.

Get Bailey's @Kentuckyweather updates below.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cat rescued from fire that seriously damaged Healy Lane house

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos