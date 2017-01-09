Active weather this week

Our frigid weather is about to take a break and will be replaced by a very active period. It’s a setup that can bring some wild temperature swings to go along with different precipitation types
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
January 9, 2017 5:46 AM
Our frigid weather is about to take a break and will be replaced by a very active period. It’s a setup that can bring some wild temperature swings to go along with different precipitation types
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments