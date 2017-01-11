Local

January 11, 2017 6:13 AM

Big temp swings could bring some wild weather

By Chris Bailey

Gusty winds are blowing some big temperature swings into central and eastern Kentucky. These swings can touch off everything from thunderstorms to freezing rain. Let’s buckle up for the ride.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In icy weather, walk like a penguin

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos