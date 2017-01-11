Big temp swings could bring some wild weather

Gusty winds are blowing some big temperature swings into central and eastern Kentucky. These swings can touch off everything from thunderstorms to freezing rain. Let’s buckle up for the ride.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
January 11, 2017 6:13 AM
Gusty winds are blowing some big temperature swings into central and eastern Kentucky. These swings can touch off everything from thunderstorms to freezing rain. Let’s buckle up for the ride.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments