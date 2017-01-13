My Videolicious Video

A single-vehicle crash on Liberty Road killed one person and critically injured another at about 7 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle, believed to have been a small SUV, left the road, struck several small locust trees, flipped and caught fire.
The Rev. Jim Sichko went on his third annual holiday season giving spree, giving thousands of dollars out to Richmond Road Starbucks employees as well as in-need representatives from the Muslim, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.
The Lexington Tuba Christmas performance filled The Square with popular Christmas songs on Saturday afternoon. The group of Kentucky musicians, ranging in ages and distance-traveled, practiced for an hour before the performance.