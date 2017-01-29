Local

January 29, 2017 6:06 AM

Tracking a light snowfall

By Chris Bailey

We have a blast of winter rolling across the region today. This will put down some light snow across much of central and eastern Kentucky. Slick road conditions are possible into Monday.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soldier surprises family after nine months in Iraq

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos