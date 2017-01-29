Rupp crowd sings anthem

Mayor Jim Gray, Councilman James Brown and Geraldine Sykes unveil sign for Harry Sykes Way. Sykes was the city’s first black city commissioner. He served five terms, and was a mayor pro tem and vice mayor. He also was a cofounder of the Lexington Urban League.
A Lexington ambulance transported an injured construction worker from the University of Kentucky Student Center renovation and expansion site on Avenue of Champions at Lexington Avenue. The worker was reported injured about 11:30 a.m. Friday. UK said the worker died from his injuries. The accident is under investigation.
A single-vehicle crash on Liberty Road killed one person and critically injured another at about 7 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle, believed to have been a small SUV, left the road, struck several small locust trees, flipped and caught fire.