Local

February 7, 2017 5:25 AM

Tracking strong storms and gusty winds

By Chris Bailey

We have a big storm system rolling across the region and this can bring some big thunderstorms our way. A few of the storms can be strong or severe as they come at us in waves from the southwest.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos