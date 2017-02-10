Kentuckians and 'The Great War'

The Hopewell Museum in Paris, Ky., marks the centennial of World War I with an exhibit about its impact on Kentuckians and American society.
Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

Robert Wayne Baldwin, a social worker with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of Linda Richmond. Richmond and her then-boyfriend, Julio Valladares, tortured Valladares' young daughter. Baldwin, assigned to investigate reports of child abuse in the family, said he did not see abuse.

A holy conversation on refugees

Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington hosted a "holy conversation" aimed at garnering support for refugees Tuesday night. The hundreds in attendance heard from faith and civic leaders, as well as refugees themselves.

EKU pedway reopens

The Eastern Kentucky University pedway over Lancaster Ave. reopened today after months of repair work. A large truck with an upright hydraulic hoist crashed into the pedway in September of last year.

