Kentuckians and 'The Great War'

Robert Wayne Baldwin, a social worker with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of Linda Richmond. Richmond and her then-boyfriend, Julio Valladares, tortured Valladares' young daughter. Baldwin, assigned to investigate reports of child abuse in the family, said he did not see abuse.
Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington hosted a "holy conversation" aimed at garnering support for refugees Tuesday night. The hundreds in attendance heard from faith and civic leaders, as well as refugees themselves.
Sgt. Anthony Steinman surprised his two stepsons and daughter during a Fayette County Board of Education meeting. The board was recognizing the Lafayette High School football team, for which both his stepsons, Conner and Branden Layne, play.
Friends and family of Bobby Durrum, 15, who died after being shot in Lexington, gathered at Triangle Park to remember him and plead that the violence stop. A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the case.