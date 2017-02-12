UK’s Fox, Adebayo escape car crash uninjured

Two University of Kentucky basketball players were involved in a Sunday afternoon car accident, according to LEX18.
Kentucky freshman basketball players, De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo were involved in a car accident on Nicholasville Road around 1 p.m. Sunday that sent one person to the hospital, a UK spokesperson told LEX18.
The spokesperson told LEX18 that the players were passengers in a car involved in the traffic accident as they were on their way back to UK’s campus for a meeting.
UK also confirmed to LEX18 that the police went to the Joe Craft Center to meet with Fox and Adebayo, and that neither player suffered any injuries in the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
