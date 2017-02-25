Rally to Save Healthcare

Rev Nancy Kemper speaks as 200+ rally to save healthcare at Courthouse Plaza in Lexington on Saturday, Feb. 25. Video by Matt Goins
A holy conversation on refugees

Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington hosted a "holy conversation" aimed at garnering support for refugees Tuesday night. The hundreds in attendance heard from faith and civic leaders, as well as refugees themselves.

