Rally to Save Healthcare

Julio Valladares testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of his former girlfriend, Linda Richmond, with whom he tortured his young daughter over a span of months. Valladares pleaded guilty; a jury convicted Richmond. Both are in prison.
Julio Valladares testified in Madison Circuit Court at the 2016 criminal abuse and assault trial of his former girlfriend, Linda Richmond, with whom he tortured his young daughter over a span of months. Valladares pleaded guilty; a jury convicted Richmond. Both are in prison.
Christ Church Cathedral in Lexington hosted a "holy conversation" aimed at garnering support for refugees Tuesday night. The hundreds in attendance heard from faith and civic leaders, as well as refugees themselves.
Sgt. Anthony Steinman surprised his two stepsons and daughter during a Fayette County Board of Education meeting. The board was recognizing the Lafayette High School football team, for which both his stepsons, Conner and Branden Layne, play.