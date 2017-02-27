Local

February 27, 2017 5:37 AM

Severe weather threat ahead

By Chris Bailey

We have showers across much of the region today, but the focus of the forecast is on the potential for severe weather. This severe weather threat will increase later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos