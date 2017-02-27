Severe weather threat ahead

We have showers across much of the region today, but the focus of the forecast is on the potential for severe weather. This severe weather threat will increase later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
February 27, 2017 5:37 AM
We have showers across much of the region today, but the focus of the forecast is on the potential for severe weather. This severe weather threat will increase later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments