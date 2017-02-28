Severe weather threat increases

We have an increasing threat of severe thunderstorms late in the day and into Wednesday. This is coming ahead of a potent storm system set to move from the Plains into the Ohio Valley.
Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather
February 28, 2017 5:36 AM
