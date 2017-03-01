Local

March 1, 2017 5:29 AM

Severe storms early Wednesday

Rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have been pounding the state overnight and that action continues early today. This is all ahead of a strong cold front plowing in from the northwest.

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

