A small taste of winter Thursday night

We are coming off a wild period of weather across the bluegrass state. One with record highs and severe weather outbreaks. Now comes a period of light snow and flurries later tonight into early Friday. At this point… Why Not?
The severe weather on Wednesday was everything I feared we could see. Wind damage was widespread with gusts ranging from 60mph to 100mph. You heard that correctly… Straight line winds reached 100mph in a few spots early Wednesday. Wow!
