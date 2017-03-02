Local

March 2, 2017 5:33 AM

A small taste of winter Thursday night

By Chris Bailey

We are coming off a wild period of weather across the bluegrass state. One with record highs and severe weather outbreaks. Now comes a period of light snow and flurries later tonight into early Friday. At this point… Why Not?

The severe weather on Wednesday was everything I feared we could see. Wind damage was widespread with gusts ranging from 60mph to 100mph. You heard that correctly… Straight line winds reached 100mph in a few spots early Wednesday. Wow!

Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK DanceBlue takes on 12th annual 24-hour standing challenge

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos