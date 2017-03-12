A frigid week ahead

We are wrapping up a super cold weekend across the region and this is just the beginning. Temps this coming week have a shot of threatening record lows. Throw in a snow chance or two and you have a forecast straight out of January.
It’s been interesting to see my twitter feed lighting up with snow pics out of Tennessee. As expected, this system stayed largely to our south and is bringing more snow to the Carolinas than many of us have seen the entire winter.
