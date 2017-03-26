Fire department makes quick work of couch fire on Forest Park Road

Volunteers planted 80 trees at Castlewood Park on Saturday. The project was spearheaded by the North Limestone Community Development Corp., using a Stormwater Quality Projects Incentive Grant from the urban county government. Trees were planted in an orchard that will produce fruit for the neighborhood, a rain garden to help alleviate flooding and a savannah area featuring native Kentucky species.
As part of the rigorous D.A.R.E. training officers must go through, Kentucky's program coordinator Jonathan Biven had his students sing the "Peel Banana Camp Song" for Lexington's Harrison Elementary School.
A series of meet and greet events is allowing police officers and people with autism the chance to get to know each other. Advocates and participants say it helps people with autism feel more comfortable around first responders and helps police better understand how to communicate with them.