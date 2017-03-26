Fire department makes quick work of couch fire on Forest Park Road

After Kentucky's loss to North Carolina, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a couch fire near campus.
Herald-Leader staff news@herald-leader.com

Local

Sharing the work and sharing the food

Volunteers planted 80 trees at Castlewood Park on Saturday. The project was spearheaded by the North Limestone Community Development Corp., using a Stormwater Quality Projects Incentive Grant from the urban county government. Trees were planted in an orchard that will produce fruit for the neighborhood, a rain garden to help alleviate flooding and a savannah area featuring native Kentucky species.

Editor's Choice Videos