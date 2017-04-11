Scattered storms on the move

We have a very weak cold front crossing the state today, and it’s bringing scattered showers and storms with it. I’m tracking this action and the all important Easter Weekend forecast.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
April 11, 2017 5:48 AM
