Local

April 11, 2017 5:48 AM

Scattered storms on the move

By Chris Bailey

WKYT chief meteorologist

We have a very weak cold front crossing the state today, and it’s bringing scattered showers and storms with it. I’m tracking this action and the all important Easter Weekend forecast.

Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Parents speak about redistricting of Jessamine Co. schools

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos