Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze

'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing

'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs

122 acres of farmland in Georgetown may be the site of a new subdivision

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Cade Slone, 7-years-old from Georgetown, was one of several kids who had their wishes come true today at Keeneland. Thoroughbred farms and organizations, celebrated the 10th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. As guests of honor, 10 deserving kids and their families enjoyed lunch at Keeneland, met the jockeys in the Paddock, watched their sponsor’s race from the Winner’s Circle and presented the trophy to the winning connections afterward

Cade Slone, 7-years-old from Georgetown, was one of several kids who had their wishes come true today at Keeneland. Thoroughbred farms and organizations, celebrated the 10th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. As guests of honor, 10 deserving kids and their families enjoyed lunch at Keeneland, met the jockeys in the Paddock, watched their sponsor’s race from the Winner’s Circle and presented the trophy to the winning connections afterward
Local

The Arboretum State Botanical Garden of Kentucky has been invaded by scarecrows. The scarecrows, which are lining some of the walking paths, were created by Arboretum staff and people in the community including several school groups. Arboretum Director Molly Davis said most of the scarecrows in the Scarecrow Parade have been given fun names such as "DinoRoar", a large dinosaur made of evergreens and other natural items by Jesse Dahl, a Horticulturist at the Arboretum. The scarecrows are in place and will be on display through the end of October.

Fayette County

Rob Lock, a former UK basketball player, is a professional pilot with Waldo Wright's Flying Service. He is offering rides at theAviation Museum of Kentucky in a restored 1942 Boeing Stearman, a biplane used to train pilots in World War II. Lock played for UK from 1984-1988, averaging nearly 11 points per game as a senior.

Fayette County

Henry Pellicer of the Miami Ghost Chronicles and Laffing Devil Productions booth talks about his experience being at The ScareFest Horror Convention in the Lexington Convention Center.

Fayette County

Louisville Metro police detective sergeant was invited to the stage to pin the badge on his son’s uniform during Lexington Police Training Academy’s graduation ceremony with their largest recruiting class in history with 48 total graduates.

Education

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass in Lexington, where students are accepted based on artistic abilities, is among the highest performers on state achievement tests as well. The state released 2017 scores Wednesday. While SCAPA at Bluegrass aces academics, other Fayette and state public schools are struggling continually with large numbers of students performing poorly on state achievement tests.

Fayette County

The Newtown pike extension named Oliver Lewis Way was officially opened to a ribbon cutting from mayor Jim Gray. The new road extension connects West High street with the South Broadway and Bolivar street intersection.