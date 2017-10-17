Take Back Cheapside activists DeBraun Thomas and Russell Allen reacted Tuesday night as Lexington city workers removed statues of Confederate leaders John C. Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan from Cheapside Park and the old Fayette County Courthouse lawn.
Tom Eblenteblen@herald-leader.com
More Videos
0:50
Take Back Cheapside activists react
1:59
Bevin takes aim at Lexington and Louisville school leaders in budget speech
1:21
What do students do when UK cancels classes? Go sledding, of course.
1:25
‘March on, fight on, be persistent’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day downtown march
1:53
‘With a cut, that will affect all of us.’ Family Resource Centers fear state budget cuts.
0:51
Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding
1:19
City expects freezing rain followed by snow, mayor announces plans for weather
0:13
Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm
0:36
Lexington man slips and slides on ice
1:52
Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000
1:07
Lexington Harlem Globetrotter brings smiles to local Shriners Hospital children
Time-lapse footage from Maxwell Elementary shows the flurry of activity that happens when schools close early over weather concerns. Fayette County's 54 schools, three technical schools and 10 other academic programs dismissed two hours early Friday while many students in surrounding districts got the entire day off. Meteorologists initially called for anywhere from 1 to 8 inches of snow, depending on location and temperatures. Freezing rain also was possible.
Beaumont Middle School teacher Brooke Powers was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly on Tuesday, one of 44 awards given out to teachers across the country and the first in Kentucky to receive the award since 2015.
Firefighters from Georgetown and Scott County fire departments battled a large fire at a mini storage facility on Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Ky. At least one person was burned in the fire, which started about 7:15 a.m. Herald-Leader video by Charles Bertram