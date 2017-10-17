More Videos

Pause
  • Take Back Cheapside activists react

    Take Back Cheapside activists DeBraun Thomas and Russell Allen reacted Tuesday night as Lexington city workers removed statues of Confederate leaders John C. Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan from Cheapside Park and the old Fayette County Courthouse lawn.

Take Back Cheapside activists react

Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm

Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm

Time-lapse footage from Maxwell Elementary shows the flurry of activity that happens when schools close early over weather concerns. Fayette County's 54 schools, three technical schools and 10 other academic programs dismissed two hours early Friday while many students in surrounding districts got the entire day off. Meteorologists initially called for anywhere from 1 to 8 inches of snow, depending on location and temperatures. Freezing rain also was possible.

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000

Beaumont Middle School teacher Brooke Powers was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly on Tuesday, one of 44 awards given out to teachers across the country and the first in Kentucky to receive the award since 2015.

New UK dining center opens Sunday

New UK dining center opens Sunday

Champions Kitchen dining center within the newly renovated Student Center at University of Kentucky opens this Sunday, long before the rest of the Student Center is completed.

One burned in Georgetown fire

One burned in Georgetown fire

Firefighters from Georgetown and Scott County fire departments battled a large fire at a mini storage facility on Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown, Ky. At least one person was burned in the fire, which started about 7:15 a.m. Herald-Leader video by Charles Bertram