Cade Slone, 7-years-old from Georgetown, was one of several kids who had their wishes come true today at Keeneland. Thoroughbred farms and organizations, celebrated the 10th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. As guests of honor, 10 deserving kids and their families enjoyed lunch at Keeneland, met the jockeys in the Paddock, watched their sponsor’s race from the Winner’s Circle and presented the trophy to the winning connections afterward