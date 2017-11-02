More Videos

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats. 1:37

'It's ridiculous.' Small boats taxed 30x higher than luxury houseboats.

Pause
Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school 1:04

Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 2:01

Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger?

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK 0:55

Hamidou Diallo gives the real reason he came back to UK

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

Protestors speak out against pension changes 0:55

Protestors speak out against pension changes

  • Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

    A Paris family has begun restoring the town's former Louisville & Nashville Railroad depot, closed since passenger service stopped there in 1968.

Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

A Paris family has begun restoring the town's former Louisville & Nashville Railroad depot, closed since passenger service stopped there in 1968.
teblen@herald-leader.com

Education

Guns are being found because kids are speaking up

Fayette schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall addresses the four times guns have been found on school campuses since the start of the school year. Guns were uncovered at four schools. They were confiscated from students after they were taken in classrooms, carried in a vehicle and buried in a field.

Local

Statue Removed

Cheers arose as crews lifted the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan from its base on the the lawn of the old Fayette Co. Courthouse in Lexington. Video by Matt Goins