Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'.

Fayette schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall addresses the four times guns have been found on school campuses since the start of the school year. Guns were uncovered at four schools. They were confiscated from students after they were taken in classrooms, carried in a vehicle and buried in a field.
Kentucky film producer AJ Hochhalter explains how Kentucky's film incentive program helped him produce his documentary "Neat: The Story of Bourbon" just before the production's hometown screening at Kentucky Theatre.
Louisville Zoo educators visited Yates elementary school to show a collection of animals to a 3rd grade class, including a woma python, a bearded dragon, an Argentine tegu, and an opossum named Ralphie.