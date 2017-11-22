See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel

Jimmy Brannon and Denise Massey tell the story of how a touchdown in the University of Kentucky vs. Florida football game helped the two become engaged while Denise was recovering from her injury from a shootout before the football game against University of South Carolina.
Blake Shouse, manager of Shelbyville Monument Co. in Shelbyville, Ky., makes his case for why the state should not put a sales tax on tombstones and grave markers. The tax exemption on gravestones costs Kentucky about $8.5 million each year.
Students of Bryan Station High School explain how the Academies of Lexington program educates students relevant to their career paths at Bryan Station and well as other Fayette County public high schools.
Mary Ballard, 98 years old, served in World War II as a 1st lieutenant nurse in the Army Airforce. She and other veterans were honored at Christ the King School during the school’s first Veterans Day assembly.
Lexington police have released surveillance video that captured a woman moving a welcome mat and damaging a shrub at a house on Estrella Drive where other abnormal activity has occurred. At a home under construction across the street, a stove was missing and two bushes were dug out of the ground.
Roughly 120 veterans and civilians took part in military-style obstacle courses and team building exercises at Kroger Field Tuesday night, co-sponsored by national veteran's organization Team RWB and the UK College of Health Sciences' Sports Medicine Research Institute.