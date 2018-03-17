More Videos

UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif 82

Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons 104

'It really doesn't change anything' 45

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 125

Jeff Sessions comes to Lexington to listen, speak about opioid crisis 64

Cars honk for teachers holding walk-in at Triangle Park 39

‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes. 86

'Say their names!' Lafayette students remember victims of school shootings. 76

Downtown businesses clear sidewalk, parking lot after heavy snowfall overnight 45

Winter wonderland left behind by storm 46

2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Scenes from Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Video and stills by Matt Goins
Dedication of Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to Dr. Pearse Lyons delivered by Megan Moloney, vice pres. of the Bluegrass Irish Society, as the William Sutherland Reid Pipes & Drums plays Amazing Grace.

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore.

Heavy snow takes down limbs

Trees are down on several vehicles in the 4500 block of Hartland Parkway following a heavy overnight snow in Lexington. The city's traffic management center said there were various reports of limbs or trees blocking roads and low-hanging electrical lines.