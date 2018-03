More Videos

1:05 March for Our Lives draws more than 1,000

1:48 ‘What do our lives mean to you?’ Students rally at state Capitol for school safety

1:21 'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

0:37 Winter can't be all bad when it looks this good

1:20 Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death

1:03 Train car pileup in Scott County is shown in drone video

0:24 Train cars move in aftermath of derailment

1:17 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

1:22 UK band member goes viral after celebration becomes a gif

1:44 Remembering Dr. Pearse Lyons

0:45 'It really doesn't change anything'

2:05 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer