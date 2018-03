Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close Friday. Additional food for spring break was expected to go in the bags routinely provided on Fridays. Picadome was one of several Fayette elementary schools where teachers or staff members packed lunches.