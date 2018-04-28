Jieyun Jiang, left, and Changzheng Wang selected their free shrubs Saturday during an Arbor Day celebration at the UK Arboretum.
Jieyun Jiang, left, and Changzheng Wang selected their free shrubs Saturday during an Arbor Day celebration at the UK Arboretum. Matt Goins

Bur oaks were the star of the show at Lexington's Arbor Day celebration

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

April 28, 2018 04:44 PM

Saturday was a celebration of trees at The Arboretum in Lexington.

And not just any trees. In addition to recognizing Arbor Day, Saturday was designated Bur Oak Day in honor of the city's newly-named official tree.

Bur oaks won by a landslide last fall when Lexington residents were asked to vote for a favorite from among bur, chinkapin and Shumard oaks.

Lexington also received the Tree City USA and the Tree City USA Growth awards on Saturday.

It was the 30th year Lexington has received the Tree City USA Award, which is longer than any other Kentucky community, according to a news release. The Tree City USA Growth Award recognizes the city’s urban forestry initiatives.

And for the seventh time, the University of Kentucky received a Tree Campus USA award.

The celebration also included free admission to the Kentucky Children's Garden, tree and shrub giveaways, exhibitors and a display of birdhouses and bird feeders, which will remain up through May 6.

bur oak
Doug Witt, left, and his niece, Laura Greenfield, gather acorns from Babe, a giant, centuries-old bur oak on Oakland Farm, which has been in their family since 1876. They grow and sell small trees propogated from those acorns and hope to expand to grow seedlings of famous heritage trees from throughout Central Kentucky.
Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

