Bur oaks were the star of the show at Lexington's Arbor Day celebration

Saturday was a celebration of trees at The Arboretum in Lexington.

And not just any trees. In addition to recognizing Arbor Day, Saturday was designated Bur Oak Day in honor of the city's newly-named official tree.

Bur oaks won by a landslide last fall when Lexington residents were asked to vote for a favorite from among bur, chinkapin and Shumard oaks.

Lexington also received the Tree City USA and the Tree City USA Growth awards on Saturday.

It was the 30th year Lexington has received the Tree City USA Award, which is longer than any other Kentucky community, according to a news release. The Tree City USA Growth Award recognizes the city’s urban forestry initiatives.

And for the seventh time, the University of Kentucky received a Tree Campus USA award.

The celebration also included free admission to the Kentucky Children's Garden, tree and shrub giveaways, exhibitors and a display of birdhouses and bird feeders, which will remain up through May 6.