One pole down means huge upset at Three Day Event

British rider Oliver Townend upset a possible record fourth win by German rider Michael Jung to take the top spot at the Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event on Sunday.
Townend and his mount, Cooley Master Class, had a perfect round in the stadium jumping portion of the four star event at the Kentucky Horse Park. Jung, whose mare Fischerrocana FST, was in the lead after the cross-country on Saturday, knocked down one pole, which was enough to put Townend on top.
Third place went to U.S. rider Marilyn Little and her horse, RF Scandalous. If Jung and Fischerroccana FST had won, it would have been the first time in the event's 40 year history to have been won four times in a row by the same horse and rider.
Comments