Why is the Triangle Park fountain water pink?

The Triangle Park fountain water has been turned pink to promote the newly announced Rupp headliner Pink whose concert tickets go on sale Friday.
The water has been dyed pink since Thursday, pink gel also has been put in lights on a portion of the fountain. Pink hits the Rupp Arena stage on May 9, 2019, but tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets will be available through the Lexington Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535 and Rupparena.com. Tickets also can be purchased through Ticketmaster outlets.
The fountain has been lit before to promote events or to remember tragedies, such as in 2016 when it was lit to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.
