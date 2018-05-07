Crime in Lexington: See what 7 mayoral candidates would do to fight it

Members of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School's Community Problem Solving Team of 2017-18 have taken on the mission to create community awareness in the impact of bees and the role as humans to help stop the rapid decline of the bee populace.
Katie Ellis, the widow of fallen Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis, talked to reporters after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the 2015 shooting of her husband. The couple's son, Luke, is 5 now.
Eric Ellis talked to reporters outside the Madison County Courthouse Friday, after Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff accepted plea deals and were sentenced for the killing of his brother, Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis.
Fayette County Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said a case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed at Millcreek Elementary School. A Hepatitis A vaccination will be required for Fayette County Public School students next school year.
Critics of the Trixie Foundation say the animals are often refused medical treatment and live in wretched conditions in Eastern KY. The owner disagrees, saying the animals are happy and healthy in his 'Eden," and that they have nowhere else to go.
Married artists Amanda Matthews and Brad Connell poured 2,200-degree molten bronze into molds for “Katsina,”Lexington’s first statue of a woman on public property. It will be unveiled on Mother’s Day at Wellington Park.
A Louisville police officer shot through the windshield of the car he was driving, killing an armed robbery suspect, bodycam footage shows. A suspect matching the description of the store robber fled when police made contact with him.