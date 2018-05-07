Crime in Lexington: See what 7 mayoral candidates would do to fight it

Hear the responses from each candidate for mayor at Monday's forum hosted by WKYT, Lexington Herald-Leader, and the League of Women Voters at the Lexington Public Library downtown on Main Street.
Marcus Dorsey
T-shirts cause assault trial delay

State

T-shirts cause assault trial delay

A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.