Single-car accident kills 18-year-old Lawrenceburg woman

An 18-year-old Lawrenceburg woman was killed Friday in a single car accident in Anderson County, police said.
Kaytlynn Doss, 18, was driving with three passengers on U.S. 127 South, near the Ky. 151 intersection around 8 p.m. when she apparently lost control of her vehicle, said Kentucky State Trooper Bernis Napier. The car then overturned.
Doss was pronounced dead at a Frankfort hospital. The three passengers were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. A cause of the accident is not yet known and the the accident is still under investigation, police said.
Comments