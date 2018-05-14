For 16 minutes, Lexington emergencies could not be reported. Outage was 'unacceptable.'

People in Lexington were unable to report emergencies to the city's E-911 center for about 16 minutes Monday morning and radio communications between dispatchers and first responders went silent for two minutes of that time after the Emergency Operations Center lost power.
At 8:06 a.m., a technician who was doing routine maintenance opened a cabinet door to a part of the electrical system called the "uninterrupted power supply," the city said in a news release. Power to the Emergency Operations Center shut off when the door was opened, which was "not normal," the city said.
The outage lasted for 16 minutes, but dispatchers were able to use back-up radios to contact first responders after two minutes, according to the city.
Robert Stack, the director of E-911, also immediately sent half of the 9-1-1 operators and dispatchers on duty to the city's back-up center in police headquarters, which operates independently from the Emergency Operations Center, according to the city.
“This is unacceptable and we are investigating the cause,” said Geoff Reed, chief of staff for Mayor Jim Gray’s office.
The city is doing everything possible to avoid another outage, spokeswoman Susan Straub said in an email Monday. Technology support has been called about the issue and a back-up plan, which helped minimize the effects of Monday morning's outage, is in place, she said.
During the outage, Fayette County Public Schools law enforcement was dealing with a fight that broke out at Tates Creek High School.
The communications shutdown caused problems when school law enforcement tried to call 9-1-1 for assistance, according to Lexington police Commander Brian Maynard. But "due to the close relationship that has been built" between school law enforcement and Lexington police, school officers were quickly able to contact Lexington officers directly to relay the request for help and get assistance with the call, he said.
On an average day, the E-911 center receives a low volume of calls during the window of time when the outage occurred.
Lexington's 3-1-1 Center, a non-emergency call center for assistance with trash collection and other city services, was also shut down for 16 minutes.
