For 16 minutes, Lexington emergencies could not be reported. Outage was 'unacceptable.'

Lexington's Public Safety Operations Center, 115 Cisco Rd., in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, October 13, 2016. The Public Safety Center now houses the emergency 911 dispatchers, bringing both police and fire dispatchers under one roof. LexCall, the city's 311 operations, and the Division of Emergency Management are also housed at the retrofitted juvenile detention center. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com