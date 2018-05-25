Take a flight over road project that will bring big changes to Jessamine County

The $11.2 million East Brannon Road Extension project in northern Jessamine County has passed the midpoint in construction.
Brannon Road is being extended 2.2 miles east from Lauderdale Drive to Tates Creek Road. The purpose of the extension is to connect U.S. 27 at the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center with Tates Creek Road.
The new road will tie into Tates Creek Road where Ash Grove Pike (KY 1980) currently ties into Tates Creek Road. Initially the road will be an urban two-lane road with bike lanes but will ultimately be a divided four lane urban roadway with bike lanes and sidewalks.
Jim Hughes, the developer who brought Brannon Crossing Shopping Center to northern Jessamine County, first proposed the Brannon Road extension. A 2003 northeast Jessamine transportation study said the shopping center, annexed by the city of Nicholasville in 2005, was the impetus for extending Brannon Road east of U.S. 27 which is Nicholasville Road in Fayette and Lexington Road in Jessamine.
The impact in the rapidly-growing area will be large.
“I personally think when East Brannon goes through, it will take traffic off Nicholasville Road and also subdivisions in Fayette County” said Tim Cross, engineering supervisor with the Nicholasville Planning Commission.
The Allen Company, the road contractor building the extension, began work in February 2017 and has a contract completion date of June 1, 2019.
