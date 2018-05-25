Take a flight over road project that will bring big changes to Jessamine County

SHARE COPY LINK The $11.2 million East Brannon Road Extension project in northern Jessamine County has passed the midpoint in construction. Brannon Road is being extended 2.2 miles east from Lauderdale Drive to Tates Creek Road. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com

The $11.2 million East Brannon Road Extension project in northern Jessamine County has passed the midpoint in construction. Brannon Road is being extended 2.2 miles east from Lauderdale Drive to Tates Creek Road. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com