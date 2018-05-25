Troopers came armed with teddy bears for kids at children's hospital

More than a dozen Kentucky State Troopers were armed with teddy bears Friday morning as they visited patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital on the University of Kentucky campus.
The Troopers handed out trooper teddy bears and visited with patients as part of the Trooper Teddy Bear Project.
The Trooper Teddy Bear Project began in December 1989 after Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson hosted a fundraiser at the Red . It raised money to purchase 2,000 Trooper Teddy Bears.
The program provides stuffed animals to children during traumatic experiences such as a car crash, child or sexual abuse cases and also distributes them to terminally ill children.
The program ran out of funding in early 2000 until recently when KSP was able to utilize asset forfeiture funds from criminal drug activity to purchase additional bears. The agency plans to sustain the program by offering the bears for sale to the public.
Comments