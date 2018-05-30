'One big family.' Lexington police, firefighters face off to help kids fighting cancer.

Two teams representing Lexington’s fire and police departments competed in a fitness and endurance challenge on Wednesday to benefit fire and police families who have a child fighting cancer.
Proof Fitness, along with White, Greer and Maggard Orthodontics sponsored the inaugural Proof Fitness Combat Challenge, held at the gym's downtown location.
“It gives us the opportunity to raise awareness and funds for police families who fight to save lives every day,” said Lexington Police Department Commander Brian Maynard.
Levi Delimpo, a 10-year-old boy, was diagnosed in February 2018 with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. Levi’s father is a Lexington police detective and Scott County basketball coach.
Verity Marrow, a 9-year-old girl, has been diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer that typically occurs in children under the age of 10. Verity’s father, Andy Marrow, is a Lexington firefighter.
“This obstacle course simulates what we face on a daily basis, but nothing can prepare us for the fight against cancer,” said Todd Houston, president of Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters. “Our team looks forward to compete head-to-head with our Lexington Police friends in this extreme challenge of endurance. This is one more way to show we are not only one big family on the streets, but off as well.”
Comments