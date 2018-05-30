'One big family.' Lexington police, firefighters face off to help kids fighting cancer.

Combat Challenge Lexington Fire and Police departments competed in the inaugural Proof Fitness Combat Challenge fundraiser to benefit firefighters and police families who have a child fighting cancer. Over $14,000 was raised through donations. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com ×

