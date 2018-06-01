Forty-two Lexington Police recruits graduate from training academy

A new batch of police officers are set to join the ranks, as 42 recruits graduated Thursday from the Lexington Police Training Academy.
Several of the newest members have military experience and many have a family connection in the department or other public safety agencies, according to the police department.
The May graduation class follows September's, when a record 48 police recruits graduated from the Academy.
Thursday's graduation ceremony took place at Quest Community Church on Sporting Court.
Comments