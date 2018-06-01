Forty-two Lexington Police recruits graduate from training academy

Lexington gets 42 new police officers The Lexington Police Department ranks grew by 42 today as class 102017 graduated during a ceremony Thursday morning at Quest Church. The class just finished 32 weeks at the Lexington Police Training Academy. CHARLES Bertram ×

