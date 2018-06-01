Lexington gets 42 new police officers

The Lexington Police Department ranks grew by 42 today as class 102017 graduated during a ceremony Thursday morning at Quest Church. The class just finished 32 weeks at the Lexington Police Training Academy. CHARLES Bertram
Forty-two Lexington Police recruits graduate from training academy

By Mike Stunson

June 01, 2018 10:08 AM

A new batch of police officers are set to join the ranks, as 42 recruits graduated Thursday from the Lexington Police Training Academy.

Several of the newest members have military experience and many have a family connection in the department or other public safety agencies, according to the police department.

The May graduation class follows September's, when a record 48 police recruits graduated from the Academy.

Thursday's graduation ceremony took place at Quest Community Church on Sporting Court.

