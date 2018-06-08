School Murals

CycleYOU sponsored a program with local schools to paint murals with the help of Lexington Police Department. Silas Walker
Police, kids join together in downtown mural painting project

By Charles Bertram

June 08, 2018 11:21 AM

Some Lexington police officers have spent the week helping kids from the downtown area schools paint murals at CycleYou on 165 Midland Avenue.

The idea for the Kids Mural Project is the brainchild of Noelle Dick, owner of CycleYOU Lexington, a fitness facility in downtown Lexington.

Children from Harrison Elementary School and Ashland Elementary School finish their work on three murals behind CycleYOU on Thursday.
“We want the kids in our neighborhood to have ownership of the businesses they see everyday, to feel a part of them,” said Dick. “By seeing their art on our walls it gives them a sense of pride and a positive interaction with us.”

Students from Harrison and Ashland Elementary were encourage to think of art that reflects their interpretation of the words, mind, body and spirit. The kids joined a professional muralist, police and volunteers from CycleYOU in painting.

Noelle Dick, the owner of CycleYOU, counts down a cheer for the group of kids who came to participate after finishing their work for the day on Thursday.
To make their vision come together, professional muralist’s Michelle Armstong and Jeremy Burch guided the kids as they painted.

“This will be an annual project for CycleYOU” Dick says, “The goal is to fill our entire back parking lot inside and out with art from neighborhood schools.”

