Police, kids join together in downtown mural painting project

Some Lexington police officers have spent the week helping kids from the downtown area schools paint murals at CycleYou on 165 Midland Avenue.
The idea for the Kids Mural Project is the brainchild of Noelle Dick, owner of CycleYOU Lexington, a fitness facility in downtown Lexington.
“We want the kids in our neighborhood to have ownership of the businesses they see everyday, to feel a part of them,” said Dick. “By seeing their art on our walls it gives them a sense of pride and a positive interaction with us.”
Students from Harrison and Ashland Elementary were encourage to think of art that reflects their interpretation of the words, mind, body and spirit. The kids joined a professional muralist, police and volunteers from CycleYOU in painting.
To make their vision come together, professional muralist’s Michelle Armstong and Jeremy Burch guided the kids as they painted.
“This will be an annual project for CycleYOU” Dick says, “The goal is to fill our entire back parking lot inside and out with art from neighborhood schools.”
