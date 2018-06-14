As work continues on New Circle widening project, Newtown Pike bridge demolished

Lexington drivers have maneuvered through several lane changes as work on the ongoing project to widen New Circle Road continues. This week the project caused shake-ups on Newtown Pike.
Both directions of traffic on Newtown Pike have been shifted to the side of the bridge over New Circle Road that used to accommodate only inbound traffic. The outbound side of the bridge is being demolished.
The demolition, which started in overnight shifts on Tuesday, is ongoing, according to the state transportation cabinet.
The work this week is part of a $41-million project to widen New Circle Road between Georgetown Road and Boardwalk Avenue. The overall widening project for this portion of New Circle Road is expected to continue through 2020.
The goal of the widening project is to increase safety and improve the flow of traffic, according to the transportation cabinet.
Comments