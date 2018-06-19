Can you guide a dump truck within inches of a wall? Watch these 'Olympians' do it

Kentucky Department of Highways District 7 crews gathered at the Kentucky Horse Park Tuesday for the annual road workers "Olympics" known as the Equipment Roadeo.
The event tests equipment operators' expertise in a friendly competition that includes truck and plow course, a backhoe competition, and tractor with mower skills.
Participants competed in six different events and those that finished in first and second in each event move on to a state-wide competition in two weeks. State-wide winners then move on to the Southeastern Roadeo in Arkansas.
