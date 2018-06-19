Olympics for road workers, KYTC crews gathers for annual Equipment Roadeo

District 7 crews of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gathered outside of the Alltech arena for the annual Equipment Roadeo, which competitively tests crew's expertise in operating and maneuvering road work equipment.
By
District 7 crews of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gathered outside of the Alltech arena for the annual Equipment Roadeo, which competitively tests crew's expertise in operating and maneuvering road work equipment.
By

Local

Can you guide a dump truck within inches of a wall? Watch these 'Olympians' do it

By Ron Garrison

rgarrison@herald-leader.com

June 19, 2018 05:05 PM

Kentucky Department of Highways District 7 crews gathered at the Kentucky Horse Park Tuesday for the annual road workers "Olympics" known as the Equipment Roadeo.

The event tests equipment operators' expertise in a friendly competition that includes truck and plow course, a backhoe competition, and tractor with mower skills.

Participants competed in six different events and those that finished in first and second in each event move on to a state-wide competition in two weeks. State-wide winners then move on to the Southeastern Roadeo in Arkansas.

  Comments  