Jessamine County: Research your family history at the library

Dig into your family history at the Introduction to Ancestry.com Library Edition workshop from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Public Library, 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville. This hands-on workshop requires that you have basic computer skills and be able to comfortably use a mouse and keyboard. Register at Jesspublib.org or call 859-885-3523.
British folk songs on Friday
Loren Tice on piano and Lee Patrick on alto sax will present folk songs from the British Isles at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilmore Community Center at Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road. The duo are both music professors at Transylvania University. For more details about Wesley Village, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or visit Wvillage.org.
Hope Over Jessamine Fest
A Hope Over Jessamine Fall Fest. featuring food, live music and entertainment. will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Ignite Church, 996 North Main Street, Nicholasville. Features will include miniature pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, carnival games, face painting, local craft vendors, a toddler zone and contests. Proceeds will benefit the Revive Ministries Life House in Nicholasville. Contact Ann Nipp at 859-940-6057, or visit Jessaminefallfest.com.
Comments