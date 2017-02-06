Tellman, Barker and Hall attain rank of Eagle Scout

The following have been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank a Boy Scout can attain:
▪ Jacob Dean Tellman, 15, of Lexington, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 1789, sponsored by First United Methodist Church. Jacob is a sophomore at Bryan Station High School and the son of Michelle and Nathan Tellman. For his Eagle project, Jacob built a storage area with shelves and hooks to house sports equipment for The Miracle League, a baseball league for children and adults with disabilities. Jacob holds 66 merit badges.
▪ Samuel L. Barker, 18, of Sharpsburg, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 222, sponsored by Owingsville Christian Church. Samuel is a senior at Bath County High School and the son of Celia and Joseph Barker. For his Eagle project, Samuel collected more than 850 items in a food drive for his local Christian Social Services chapter.
▪ James Hagan Hall, 16, of Viper, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 90, sponsored by Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church. James is a sophomore at Hazard High School and the son of Meriwether and James Hall. For his Eagle project, James built a meditation garden at First Presbyterian Church in Hazard.
Comments