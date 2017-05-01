Local airmen graduate from basic training

The following have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas:
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Noah B. Fischer is the son of Melissa G. Connor of Lexington. He is a 2016 graduate of Henry Clay High School.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erica L. Shaw has earned distinction as an honor graduate. She is a 2006 graduate of Jeffersontown High School, Louisville. She earned a bachelor's degree in 2014 from Eastern Kentucky University.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman James R. Gilbert is the son of Celerina C. Gilbert and brother of Reziel C. Perkins, both of Richmond. He is a 2013 graduate of Lee County High School, Beattyville.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Bailey C. Turpin is the son of Christopher W. Turpin, Louisville, and Jenny A. Turpin, Berea, and the husband of Stephanie N. Madden, Berea. He is a 2016 graduate of Berea Community High School.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chelsey D. Johnson earned distinction as an honor graduate. She is the daughter of Reba Johnson of Poplar Bluff, Mo., sister of Ashley McWilliams of McDonough, Ga., and Adrian Johnson and Brooke Johnson of Lexington. She is a 2008 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and she earned a bachelor's degree in 2012 from Georgetown College.
Comments