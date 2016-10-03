Jessamine County: Race for the Arts 5K on Saturday; new mural to be unveiled

The Race for the Arts 5K will commence at 9 a.m. Saturday to benefit the Creative Art League of Jessamine County. At the conclusion of the race, a new mural in downtown Nicholasville will be unveiled.
The first 250 race registrants will receive a signed commemorative print. The race will feature chip timing by RaceRise, T-shirts, overall and age group awards, music and post-race pizza. The race will start near Nicholasville Baptist Church, at Main and Chestnut Street, and will include a scenic run through several Nicholasville neighborhoods. An untimed one-mile family walk/run will begin at 9:05 a.m. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome. Register at Runsignup.com/Race/KYNicholasville/RaceforTheArts5k or email CALJessamine@gmail.com.
Gallery Walk on Friday
The Jessamine County Creative Art League will present a gallery walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday on Main Street in downtown Nicholasville.
Participating venues include the Art Depository, the Old Jail, the Polvino Family Art Center, the Gullette and Grayson office, and the Law Library. Artwork from local elementary school students will be featured in the Polvino Center, along with offerings from Emily Schuhmann.
For more information, see Creative Art League of Jessamine County on Facebook.
Artist Robert Powell at Wesley Village on Wednesday
Kentucky artist and author Robert A. Powell will present “It Happened in Kentucky” at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1125 Lexington Road in Wilmore. The program will feature readings from the more than 30 books he has written about Kentucky, as well as the sketchbook series of his pen and ink drawings.
Powell was the 2015 recipient of the Jesse Stuart Award from the Kentucky Association of School Librarians. Meet the author at a book signing following the presentation. For more info, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or go to Wvillage.org.
Comments