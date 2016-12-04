Chris Bailey's forecast: winter kicks in for the week ahead

Things are looking rather dreary out there today as rain and a few flakes roll across the region. This leads us into a pattern that takes on a big time winter look in the week ahead.
Read more on WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey's weather blog.
December 4, 2016 6:58 AM
Things are looking rather dreary out there today as rain and a few flakes roll across the region. This leads us into a pattern that takes on a big time winter look in the week ahead.
Read more on WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey's weather blog.
Comments