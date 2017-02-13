Embry, Tyler attain rank of Eagle Scout

The following have been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank a Boy Scout can attain:
▪ Kenneth Lee “Trey” Embry III, 17, of Nicholasville, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 115, sponsored by Nicholasville Christian Church. Trey is a freshman at the University of Kentucky and the son of Marlena and Kenneth Embry. For his Eagle project, Trey organized a book drop for East Jessamine Middle School.
▪ Benjamin Tyler, 15, of Brodhead, is a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 256, sponsored by Lighthouse Assembly of God. Samuel is a sophomore at Rockcastle County High School and the son of John and Sandy Tyler. For his Eagle project, Benjamin constructed a wooden playground truck in city park at Lake Linville in Rockcastle County.
