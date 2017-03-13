Local airmen graduate from military training

Graduations
The following have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas:
▪ U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Ethan D. Henry earned distinction as an honor graduate. He is the son of Tracy A. Henry of Crestwood, and Michael J. Henry of Louisville. The airman is a 2008 graduate of Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Louisville. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2013 from Eastern Kentucky University.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor Vela is the son of Robert and Dawn Vela of Paris. He is a 2016 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan R. Lopez is the son of Tammy J. Zumwalt of Cynthiana, and Clint G. Lopez of Lexington, and the stepson of Barry L. Zumwalt of Cynthiana. He is a 2016 graduate from Harrison County High School, Cynthiana.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan E. Conner is the son of Tatum N. Caywood and the stepson of Ronnie L. Caywwod of Winchester. He is a 2016 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Winchester.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandon L. Smith is the son of Dionne A. Parrish and John E. Smith, and nephew of Darletha L. Clark, all of Frankfort. He is a 2013 graduate of Franklin County High School and earned an associate’s degree in 2015 from Sullivan University.
Meeting
▪ Bluegrass Chapter of the Military Officers Association will meet at noon March 24 at Equestrain Woods Country Club, 107 Clubhouse Drive. Officer Bige Towery, a member of the Lexington Police Department’s Community Services Unit, will discuss scams and telephone frauds the department recently investigated.
The meeting is open to all military officers — active duty, reserve and retired — and their guests. To attend, contact Pat Jones at 859-271-2606 or ppatcatfan@aol.com. A buffet lunch will be available for $17.
Miscellaneous
▪ Army Staff Sgt. Daniel H. Erbe has reenlisted in the Army. He is serving as Special Bandsman with the United States Army Field Band, Fort George G. Meade, Md., and has served in the military for seven years. Erbe is the son of Yvonne Bays of Lexington. He is a 1994 graduate of Lafayette High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1999 from the University of Kentucky.
