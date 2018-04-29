Officials warn about possible 'rabbit fever' outbreak in Butler County

State health officials have closed a 240-acre field in Morgantown after a rabbit tested positive for a serious disease.
Lex18 reported that officials are warning Butler County residents who spend time outdoors to take precautions against tularemia, also known as "rabbit fever," which can be transmitted to people and pets. It can be fatal if left untreated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using insect repellent, wearing long pants and sleeves, removing any ticks and avoiding drinking untreated surface water.
If someone suspects they may have come in contact with the bacterial disease, they should seek medical attention.
