Auction of historic Bourbon County house attracts two sealed bids

There was a “tentatively” successful bidder Tuesday for the Wright-Barlow House on U.S. 27-68 in Bourbon County.
But until the bid has been reviewed and accepted by the secretary of the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, the bidder and the amount of the bid will not be disclosed, said Mark McCoy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
That might take two weeks, said McCoy, a property agent with the Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Right of Way and Utilities.
Two sealed bids were opened Tuesday in Frankfort. The reserve or minimum bid was $130,000.
This is the fourth time the state has tried to sell the house. If for some reason Tuesday’s bid is not accepted, the state will try to auction the building again.
Sunday’s Herald-Leader story about the auction generated some interest.
“I had a call from a gentleman out in Texas” who inquired about the house, McCoy said. “One of the bids tendered today was as a direct result of the paper.”
The house, built about 1835, sits on a hill above U.S. 27-U.S. 68 just south of Paris. Some of the state and federal money for the $93 million road reconstruction of Paris Pike was used to rehabilitate the house in 2003.
The house once was owned by the county and the city of Paris. Ownership was transferred to the state in 2013.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments