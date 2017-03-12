Bourbon County

March 12, 2017 2:56 PM

One dead, one injured after Sunday morning Bourbon County SUV crash

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

A man died after a Sunday morning vehicle crash in Bourbon County and one was hospitalized.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Nicholas County Line, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police. Willie Walker, 32, of Carlisle, was driving eastbound on U.S. 68 in a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on the driver’s side. Walker died at the scene.

Ronnie Thompson Jr. was a passenger in the SUV. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for his injuries. He was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash was under investigation.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

