One dead, one injured after Sunday morning Bourbon County SUV crash

A man died after a Sunday morning vehicle crash in Bourbon County and one was hospitalized.
The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Nicholas County Line, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police. Willie Walker, 32, of Carlisle, was driving eastbound on U.S. 68 in a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 when he ran off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on the driver’s side. Walker died at the scene.
Ronnie Thompson Jr. was a passenger in the SUV. He was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for his injuries. He was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash was under investigation.
