State police: Man dies in a 2-vehicle collision in Bourbon County

One man died Saturday after a two-vehicle collision in Bourbon County, Kentucky State Police said.
Grady Black, 62, of Olympia in Bath County died following the collision at the intersection of Russell Cave Road and Hawkins-Cummins Road, WKYT reported.
Black was the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica traveling east on Hawkins-Cummins Road.
George Hehr, 80, of Cynthiana was the driver of a Cadillac SRX traveling south on Russell Cave Road, Kentucky State Police said in a release. Hehr and his wife, Nancy, 76, were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, state police said.
The collision remains under investigation.
