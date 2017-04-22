Bourbon County

April 22, 2017 6:58 PM

State police: Man dies in a 2-vehicle collision in Bourbon County

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

One man died Saturday after a two-vehicle collision in Bourbon County, Kentucky State Police said.

Grady Black, 62, of Olympia in Bath County died following the collision at the intersection of Russell Cave Road and Hawkins-Cummins Road, WKYT reported.

Black was the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica traveling east on Hawkins-Cummins Road.

George Hehr, 80, of Cynthiana was the driver of a Cadillac SRX traveling south on Russell Cave Road, Kentucky State Police said in a release. Hehr and his wife, Nancy, 76, were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, state police said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

