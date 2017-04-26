Paris unveils new athletic complex geared toward numerous sports

The students of the Paris Independent School district now have a new one-stop shop for athletic training.
A ribbon cutting for the Paris Greyhounds All Sports Training Facility was held Tuesday, with many Bourbon County officials and Paris students in attendance. The project was announced last April, after what began as a private discussion between Paris school board member Collier Mathes and football coach Brian Washington about the future of Paris athletics.
The 4,500-square-foot building includes weight-lifting equipment, medicine balls and other equipment, and it’s intended for the athletes of every sport the school offers. The carpet and equipment are orange, white and black, the school’s colors.
Bill Alverson, a Paris High School alumnus, was a prominent figure in making the athletic complex a reality. Alverson said will serve the district for years to come.
“This building has been built for the future of this school,” he said. “This building was built for you and the folks following you.”
More than $800,000 in private donations from more than 360 people in more than 20 states helped finance construction. That included a $250,000 donation from the Hunt Brothers Pizza Family Foundation, which has a distribution center in Paris.
“This is fantastic for this school, for this community, and it absolutely puts pride in Paris,” Mayor Michael Thornton said.
The complex is behind Paris High School near the athletic fields.
